The United States Army 409th Contracting Support Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt and Incoming Commander Col. George p. Kloppenburg. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, Commanding General of the Army Contracting Command, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2024 02:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931320
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-MX671-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110457942
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Command, by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
