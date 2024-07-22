Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Contracting Support Brigade Change of Command

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.19.2024

    Video by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The United States Army 409th Contracting Support Brigade conducts a Change of Command Ceremony between outgoing Commander Col. Jarrett S. Moffitt and Incoming Commander Col. George p. Kloppenburg. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, Commanding General of the Army Contracting Command, who passed the unit colors during the ceremony representing the transfer of authority and responsibility for the unit from one commander to another during the ceremony at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, July 19, 2024. (U.S. Army Video by Ruediger Hess)

