Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Family Advocacy Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama ACS Family Advocacy Program Specialists offer a variety of services to our soldiers and families to enhance their relationship and family skills and improve their quality of life. We are dedicated to providing prevention and education workshops and classes that will increase protective factors and decrease the risk factors of domestic violence or child abuse. Tune in to this month’s Left of the Bang as the ACS Family Advocacy Program Specialists, Ms. Jennifer Luera and Ms. Nicole Venable, talk about ACS FAP services.

    U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
    (Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.23.2024 02:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 931311
    VIRIN: 240716-A-YV383-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457840
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Family Advocacy Program, by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    USAG Japan
    Army Community Services
    Camp Zama Army Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download