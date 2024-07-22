ACS's Left Of The Bang series, Family Advocacy Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Zama ACS Family Advocacy Program Specialists offer a variety of services to our soldiers and families to enhance their relationship and family skills and improve their quality of life. We are dedicated to providing prevention and education workshops and classes that will increase protective factors and decrease the risk factors of domestic violence or child abuse. Tune in to this month’s Left of the Bang as the ACS Family Advocacy Program Specialists, Ms. Jennifer Luera and Ms. Nicole Venable, talk about ACS FAP services.



U.S. Army video by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

(Music licensed by Audiio & Storyblocks)