Fuji Viper 24.3 Showcases Marines’ Lethality, Readiness

U.S. Marines participate in exercise Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 22 to July 2, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Out of Ballads
07.17.2024
|07.17.2024
07.22.2024 21:19
|07.22.2024 21:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
931298
|931298
|VIRIN:
|240718-M-OE295-1001
DOD_110457375
|DOD_110457375
00:01:00
|00:01:00
|Location:
|COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
