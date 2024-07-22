Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 24.3 Showcases Marines’ Lethality, Readiness

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER FUJI, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Anna Geier 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines participate in exercise Fuji Viper 24.3 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 22 to July 2, 2024. Fuji Viper is an annual exercise that enables Marines operating in Japan the opportunity to conduct combined arms live-fire training and maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and lethality within the first island chain. The Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific region under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anna Geier) 

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Out of Ballads

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 21:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931298
    VIRIN: 240718-M-OE295-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457375
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER FUJI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 24.3 Showcases Marines’ Lethality, Readiness, by Cpl Anna Geier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fuji Viper 24.3; 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines; 4th Marines; 3d Marine Division; Camp Fuji

