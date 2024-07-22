What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 7

240722-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2024) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Executive Director Mike McMillan about what to do with roadblocks as a leader. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 19:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931297
|VIRIN:
|240722-N-GC965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110457373
|Length:
|00:07:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
