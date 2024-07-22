Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's in Rucker's Rucksack? Episode 7

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    240722-N-GC965-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2024) Command Master Chief Loren Rucker discusses with different leaders the tools they used to lead their team as part of a series "What's in Rucker's Rucksack". In this episode, Rucker speaks with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific Executive Director Mike McMillan about what to do with roadblocks as a leader. (U.S. Navy video by Ramon Go)

