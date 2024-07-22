Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bon Dance Lessons

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    As Camp Zama's Bon Odori Festival nears, local volunteers are providing bon dance lessons for the community.
    If you're planning to dance at this year's Bon Odori Festival (happening Aug. 3!), you'll need to learn all the moves!
    #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 18:17
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

