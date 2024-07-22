B-roll: HMH-466 supports Expeditionary Operations Training Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Soldiers with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a rappel, fast rope and special patrol insertion and extraction exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 16, 2024. HMH-466 partnered with EOTG to train Marines and a Coast Guardsman participating in Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Masters Course 24-3 in techniques used to rapidly insert and extract forces when landing a helicopter is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)