B-roll: HMH-466 supports Expeditionary Operations Training Group

U.S. Marines and Soldiers with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a rappel, fast rope and special patrol insertion and extraction exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 16, 2024. HMH-466 partnered with EOTG to train Marines and a Coast Guardsman participating in Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Masters Course 24-3 in techniques used to rapidly insert and extract forces when landing a helicopter is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931291
|VIRIN:
|240716-M-OO167-6601
|Filename:
|DOD_110457233
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
