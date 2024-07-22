Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: HMH-466 supports Expeditionary Operations Training Group

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and Soldiers with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing and Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a rappel, fast rope and special patrol insertion and extraction exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 16, 2024. HMH-466 partnered with EOTG to train Marines and a Coast Guardsman participating in Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Masters Course 24-3 in techniques used to rapidly insert and extract forces when landing a helicopter is not feasible. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nicholas Johnson)

