Arctic Thunder Open House Timelapse

Arctic Thunder Open House attendees walk around the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community.
|07.21.2024
|07.22.2024 19:59
|B-Roll
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
