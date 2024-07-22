Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Thunder Open House Timelapse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Arctic Thunder Open House attendees walk around the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 21, 2024. Various aerial and ground performers, including the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, perform two full days of world-class aerial acrobatics and military demonstrations at ATOH, a biennial event that JBER hosts to give back to the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931290
    VIRIN: 240721-F-F3707-9001
    Filename: DOD_110457229
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Thunder Open House Timelapse, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arcticthunder
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    ATOH 2024
    Arctic Thunder 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download