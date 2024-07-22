Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Readiness Division Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Yarbrough 

    88th Readiness Division

    The 88th Readiness Division hosts a Change of Command Ceremony, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumes command of the Blue Devil Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker on 20 Jul. 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command serves as the Officer in Charge of the Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931289
    VIRIN: 240722-A-YK713-1001
    Filename: DOD_110457195
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Readiness Division Change of Command, by SSG Bob Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General United States Army Reserve Command
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    Change of Command
    MG Matthew Baker
    MG Joseph Ricciardi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download