88th Readiness Division Change of Command

The 88th Readiness Division hosts a Change of Command Ceremony, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumes command of the Blue Devil Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker on 20 Jul. 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command serves as the Officer in Charge of the Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 17:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931289
|VIRIN:
|240722-A-YK713-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110457195
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT SNELLING, MINNESOTA, US
