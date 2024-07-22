88th Readiness Division Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 88th Readiness Division hosts a Change of Command Ceremony, as Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi assumes command of the Blue Devil Division from Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker on 20 Jul. 2024 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, Chief of the Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command serves as the Officer in Charge of the Ceremony.