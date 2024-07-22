Interview with BU1 Micaela Tennant on her selection to the Womens All Navy Rugby team.
Slate:
SW2 Kerry Estevez
Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 17:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|931286
|VIRIN:
|240712-N-VH871-3777
|Filename:
|DOD_110457108
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SW2 Kerry Estevez Womens All Navy Rugby - No Thirds, by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.