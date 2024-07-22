Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BU1 Micaela Tennant Womens All Navy Rugby - No Thirds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    Interview with BU1 Micaela Tennant on her selection to the Womens All Navy Rugby team.

    Slate:
    BU1 Micaela Tennant
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Three

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:21
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931285
    VIRIN: 240712-N-VH871-3784
    Filename: DOD_110457107
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BU1 Micaela Tennant Womens All Navy Rugby - No Thirds, by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download