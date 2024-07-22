Hicks Announces Defense Arctic Strategy

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience Iris Ferguson, brief the news media on the Defense Department’s 2024 Arctic Strategy at the Pentagon.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 16:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|931283
|Filename:
|DOD_110457019
|Length:
|00:40:01
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
