Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hicks Announces Defense Arctic Strategy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Arctic and Global Resilience Iris Ferguson, brief the news media on the Defense Department’s 2024 Arctic Strategy at the Pentagon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 16:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 931283
    Filename: DOD_110457019
    Length: 00:40:01
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hicks Announces Defense Arctic Strategy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download