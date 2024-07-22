Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa infantry Soldiers train, bond at Camp Ripley

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Dante Brunson, an infantryman assigned to Company A, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, speaks about camaraderie in his unit during an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., July 2024. For Brunson, Alpha Company isn't just a unit, it feels like family. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 15:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931258
    VIRIN: 240720-A-JI511-6733
    Filename: DOD_110456599
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa infantry Soldiers train, bond at Camp Ripley, by SSG Roman Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Camaraderie
    Infantry
    1-133rd Infantry
    Iowa Red Bulls
    XCTC 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download