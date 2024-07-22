Purple Heart Day is celebrated annually on August 7th to honor and remember U.S. military members who were wounded or killed in action while serving their country.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 15:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931253
|VIRIN:
|240723-O-AY809-2308
|Filename:
|DOD_110456541
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The History of the Purple Heart, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.