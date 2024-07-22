The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Farnborough International Airshow with three helicopter displays and an assortment of aircrew members in Farnborough, England, July 22, 2024. The FIA provides a venue for V Corps’ aircrews to share their expertise with military and civilian leaders from a variety of nations across the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)