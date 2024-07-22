Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

    FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Maxie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Farnborough International Airshow with three helicopter displays and an assortment of aircrew members in Farnborough, England, July 22, 2024. The FIA provides a venue for V Corps’ aircrews to share their expertise with military and civilian leaders from a variety of nations across the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)

    Location: FARNBOROUGH, GB

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Farnborough International Air Show
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    Department of Defense (DoD)

