The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade Participates in the Farnborough International Airshow

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in the Farnborough International Airshow with three helicopter displays and an assortment of aircrew members in Farnborough, England, July 22, 2024. The FIA provides a venue for V Corps’ aircrews to share their expertise with military and civilian leaders from a variety of nations across the world. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Maxie)
07.22.2024
07.22.2024
|Package
|931237
|240722-A-HY112-1956
|DOD_110456073
|00:00:25
FARNBOROUGH, GB
|2
|2
