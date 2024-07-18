Boss Lift 2024

Various employers attended a Boss Lift event at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 20, 2024. The Boss Lift is an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve sponsored annual event in which employers of Guardsmen gain first hand experience of what it's like to be in the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Elena Torres, Spc. Joel Manzano, Sgt. Jean Martinez, Spc. Felix Ortiz, Sgt Estefanie Lopez, Sgt. 1st Class Marimar Rivera-Medina, Staff Sgt. Gabriel Rivera and Sgt. Hassani Ribera)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 09:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931207
|VIRIN:
|240720-Z-A3545-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110455833
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
