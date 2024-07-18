Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purdue University, AFRL Regional Network – Midwest collaborate on solid rocket fuel project

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest, headquartered at Purdue University, seeks to create a new science and technology ecosystem to aid in science and technology research projects by partnering with academia, industry and other government agencies. Scientists at Purdue University, with support from AFRL, have filed a patent disclosure to develop solid fuels for rotating detonating rocket engines. (Courtesy video / AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 09:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 931206
    VIRIN: 240722-F-F3963-1002
    Filename: DOD_110455782
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    AFRL
    Purdue University
    AFRL Tech

