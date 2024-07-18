Purdue University, AFRL Regional Network – Midwest collaborate on solid rocket fuel project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest, headquartered at Purdue University, seeks to create a new science and technology ecosystem to aid in science and technology research projects by partnering with academia, industry and other government agencies. Scientists at Purdue University, with support from AFRL, have filed a patent disclosure to develop solid fuels for rotating detonating rocket engines. (Courtesy video / AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest)