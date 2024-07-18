The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest, headquartered at Purdue University, seeks to create a new science and technology ecosystem to aid in science and technology research projects by partnering with academia, industry and other government agencies. Scientists at Purdue University, with support from AFRL, have filed a patent disclosure to develop solid fuels for rotating detonating rocket engines. (Courtesy video / AFRL, Regional Network – Midwest)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 09:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|931206
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-F3963-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110455782
|Length:
|00:05:34
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Purdue University, AFRL Regional Network – Midwest collaborate on solid rocket fuel project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Purdue University, AFRL Regional Network – Midwest collaborate on solid rocket fuel project
No keywords found.