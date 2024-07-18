Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli (A-ROLL)

    KOROR, PALAU

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nello Miele 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Simonelli, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses daily operations as a vehicle recovery operator during exercise Koa Moana 24’s gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 08:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931201
    VIRIN: 240721-M-ZL739-9999
    Filename: DOD_110455703
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Hometown: SALEM, WISCONSIN, US

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    Koa Moana
    IMEFSummerSeries
    Koa Moana 24

