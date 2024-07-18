Koa Moana 24: Meet the Wrecker Operator, Corporal Simonelli

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Dominic Simonelli, a vehicle recovery operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 13, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses daily operations as a vehicle recovery operator during exercise Koa Moana 24’s gear and equipment onload port operations in support of Valiant Shield 24 retrograde at Koror, Palau, July 21, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nello Miele)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from De Wolfe: Cigarettes And Booze _ 60 Sec Vers._RMCD 2016_21 Justin Myers and Hywel Maggs_Rouge Music Ltd.