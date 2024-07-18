Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCLC - Resilience Research Task Force

    The Air University Resilience RTF identifies strategies to cultivate resilience in the Department of Defense by contributing practical solutions grounded in evidence-based scholarship to resilience challenges across the DoD.
    Dr. Susan Steen, Associate Professor of Cross-Cultural Communication in the Air Force Culture and Language Center

