4/2CR Tow Missile Range

Always Ready!
Recently, the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conducted tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missile system training in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.
The purpose of the training was to validate the new upgraded systems used by the Anti-Tank Guided Missiles troop.
This video was filmed on April 3, 2024
Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:12
1LT Charles Broder
4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment
@00:43
PV2 Logan Zachary
4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment
