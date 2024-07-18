4/2CR Tow Missile Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Always Ready!

Recently, the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conducted tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missile system training in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.

The purpose of the training was to validate the new upgraded systems used by the Anti-Tank Guided Missiles troop.



This video was filmed on April 3, 2024

Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:12

1LT Charles Broder

4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment



@00:43

PV2 Logan Zachary

4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment