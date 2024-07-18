Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/2CR Tow Missile Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danilo Pascaretta 

    AFN Bavaria

    Always Ready!
    Recently, the 4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, conducted tube-launched, optically-tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missile system training in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.
    The purpose of the training was to validate the new upgraded systems used by the Anti-Tank Guided Missiles troop.

    This video was filmed on April 3, 2024
    Video by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, AFN Bavaria

    Lower third information:

    @00:12
    1LT Charles Broder
    4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    @00:43
    PV2 Logan Zachary
    4th Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931196
    VIRIN: 240403-A-IQ277-3502
    Filename: DOD_110455671
    Length: 00:01:00
    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 4/2CR Tow Missile Range, by SSG Danilo Pascaretta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CR
    AFN Bavaria
    USAG Bavaria

