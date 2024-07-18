Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Patrol onload

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct onload operations at White Beach Naval Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. Onload operations ensure gear and personnel were accounted for before embarking on a patrol overseas. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 00:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931177
    VIRIN: 240722-M-QS704-1001
    Filename: DOD_110455283
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Patrol onload, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    ground guide
    JLTV
    cargo
    Onload
    Heavy Equipment operations

