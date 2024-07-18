31st MEU Patrol onload

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) conduct onload operations at White Beach Naval Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2024. Onload operations ensure gear and personnel were accounted for before embarking on a patrol overseas. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
