Troop Movement Operations BRoll

Slow motion footage shows members from the Oregon Army National Guard 1-168th Aviation and the Ohio National Guard 1-137th Aviation conduct troop movement operations during their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, La. July 20, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2024 22:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931173
|VIRIN:
|240720-Z-EJ376-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110455238
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
