    JRTC Artillery Live Fire BRoll (Slow Motion)

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Maj. Gregory Walsh 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Slow motion footage of members from the Oregon Army National Guard 2-218th Field Artillery and the Hawaii National Guard 1-487th Field Artillery conduct artillery live fire on the M777 howitzer and the M119A3 light howitzer during their rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, La. July 20, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.

    Location: LOUISIANA, US

    JRTC
    Artillery
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09
    41 IN

