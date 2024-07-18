Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White Beach Fire Demonstration

    JAPAN

    06.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason 

    AFN Okinawa

    Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services White Beach, Okinawa hosted an extraction demonstration along side Uruma Fire Department June 2, 2024, at White Beach, Okinawa, Japan. The event allowed for the two departments to learn and train together strengthening readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Logan Mason)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 20:45
    Location: JP

    Fire Dept White Beach

