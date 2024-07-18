Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Landon Carter 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the Regimental Selection and Training Company, Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicle the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 (RASP 1) at Fort Moore, Georgia, June 16, 2024. RASP 1 is an eight week course designed to assess and select U.S. Army soldiers for service within the 75th Ranger Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 18:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931164
    VIRIN: 240616-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_110455015
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Benning

    Infantry

    special operations
    Army Ranger
    75th Ranger Regiment
    Special Troops Batalion
    ranger regiment
    RASP 1

