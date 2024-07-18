U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the Regimental Selection and Training Company, Regimental Special Troops Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, chronicle the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1 (RASP 1) at Fort Moore, Georgia, June 16, 2024. RASP 1 is an eight week course designed to assess and select U.S. Army soldiers for service within the 75th Ranger Regiment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)
|06.16.2024
|07.21.2024 18:39
|Video Productions
|931164
|240616-A-YD081-1001
|DOD_110455015
|00:07:53
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|2
|2
