    Legacy

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Landon Carter 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. service members, compete in the 11th Annual Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, May 21, 2024. The Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is an annual event hosted by 55th Signal Company (Combat Camera) open to all branches of the military and multi-national combat camera partners that test physical, tactical, and technical skills required of visual information specialists. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Landon Carter)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931156
    VIRIN: 240521-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_110454793
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Legacy, by SGT Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

