Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct sling load operation at XCTC 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett and Spc. Armani Wilson

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, IANG, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett and Spc. Armani Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931153
    VIRIN: 240720-A-JI511-4529
    Filename: DOD_110454694
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct sling load operation at XCTC 2024, by SGT Keith Allen, SFC Jason Everett and SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Sling Load Operations
    CH-47 Chinook
    334 Brigade Support Battalion
    XCTC 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download