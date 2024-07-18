B-Roll: Iowa Soldiers conduct sling load operation at XCTC 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Company A, 334th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Company B, 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, IANG, conduct a sling load training exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. This large scale exercise involves over 5,000 Soldiers from eight states, all working together to enhance their skills and readiness in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett and Spc. Armani Wilson)