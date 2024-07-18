Experience the thunderous might of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Johnson, Louisiana July 20, 2024.
Acting Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Derek Hotchkiss of 2-218 FA provides insights into the unit's unique capabilities and critical role in supporting the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Hotchkiss discusses the value of ongoing training as the unit sharpens its skills at one of the Army's premier training facilities, preparing for its upcoming overseas deployment.
Witness live-fire exercises featuring:
2-218 FA Soldiers operating M777 howitzers
Hawaii National Guard's Bravo Battery, 1-487 FA firing M119 howitzers
This dynamic combination of Oregon and Hawaii National Guard artillery units showcases the flexible and integrated firepower available to support the 41st IBCT in future operations.
Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, emphasizes that unique training opportunities like this make the Oregon National Guard the "service of choice for Oregonians."
(US Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne with contributing footage by Spc. Frank Ritchey, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
This work, 2-218 FA: Firepower and Precision at JRTC, by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
