2-218 FA: Firepower and Precision at JRTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/931148" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Experience the thunderous might of the 2nd Battalion, 218th Field Artillery Regiment, at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), Fort Johnson, Louisiana July 20, 2024.



Acting Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Derek Hotchkiss of 2-218 FA provides insights into the unit's unique capabilities and critical role in supporting the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Hotchkiss discusses the value of ongoing training as the unit sharpens its skills at one of the Army's premier training facilities, preparing for its upcoming overseas deployment.



Witness live-fire exercises featuring:

2-218 FA Soldiers operating M777 howitzers

Hawaii National Guard's Bravo Battery, 1-487 FA firing M119 howitzers

This dynamic combination of Oregon and Hawaii National Guard artillery units showcases the flexible and integrated firepower available to support the 41st IBCT in future operations.



Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, emphasizes that unique training opportunities like this make the Oregon National Guard the "service of choice for Oregonians."



(US Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne with contributing footage by Spc. Frank Ritchey, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)