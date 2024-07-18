Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 15th MEU CASEX at PTA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct close air support training at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, July 19, 2024. The CAS exercise allowed 15th MEU joint terminal attack controllers to enhance integration and standardize tactics, techniques, and procedures across the combined, joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 00:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931147
    VIRIN: 240716-M-WH287-1062
    Filename: DOD_110454251
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU CASEX at PTA, by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    15th MEU
    ANGLICO
    CAS
    partnership
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download