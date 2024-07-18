B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines set up for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, arrive and set up at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, for Exercise Predator’s Run 24, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)