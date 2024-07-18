Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines set up for Exercise Predator’s Run 24

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, arrive and set up at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, for Exercise Predator’s Run 24, July 15, 2024. Exercise Predator’s Run 24 is a littoral-focused, multilateral training exercise led by the Australian’s Army 1st Brigade, involving the Australian Defence Force, the United Kingdom Commando Force, the Republic of the Philippines Army, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. MRF-D 24.3’s Logistics Combat Element, CLB-5 (Rein.), provided comprehensive combat service support, logistics support, and enhanced health service support in a disaggregated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa) 

    Date Taken: 07.15.2024
    Date Posted: 07.21.2024 00:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931145
    VIRIN: 240715-M-PI941-1001
    Filename: DOD_110454030
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    MRF-D, USMCNEWS, I MEF Summer Series, Predator’s Run 24, Logistics, CLB-5

