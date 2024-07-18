Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakhurst MACA - ADS-B Advisory

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Mid-air Collision Avoidance, or MACA, at JB MDL advises local aviators about the Air Mobility Command's Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) usage policies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 20:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 931137
    VIRIN: 240719-F-IV812-1001
    Filename: DOD_110453778
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakhurst MACA - ADS-B Advisory, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and MSgt Joseph Vigil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    MACA
    305th AMW
    87 ABW
    ADS-B

