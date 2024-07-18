Explosive ordnance technicians from the Netherlands, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Peru and the United States conduct fast rope and rappel insertion rehearsals during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Hawaii, July 17. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931136
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-IZ285-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110453744
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Multinational EOD technicians conduct rappel and fast rope insertion training at RIMPAC, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
