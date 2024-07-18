Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Hokanson visits JRTC 24-09

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Emily Simonson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, visited Oregon National Guard Soldiers with the 41 Infantry Brigade Combat Team during their Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 24-09, Fort Johnson, La., July 18, 2024. Hokanson, an Oregon native, took time to hand out challenge coins and ask Soldiers about their military and civilian lives. (Oregon National Guard video by Sgt. Emily Simonson, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 16:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931133
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-UZ129-4662
    Filename: DOD_110453650
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    National Guard Bureau
    JRTC
    Hokanson
    Oregon National Guard
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

