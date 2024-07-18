Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Iowa infantry Soldiers conduct attack lanes at XCTC

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samantha Hircock and Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, and Kosovo Security Force members conduct tactical attack and defensive maneuvers with simulated enemies in dense woods during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during xCTC, a large-scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock and Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Iowa National Guard
    Camp Ripley
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    XCTC 2024
    Assault Lanes

