Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, and Kosovo Security Force members conduct tactical attack and defensive maneuvers with simulated enemies in dense woods during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during xCTC, a large-scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock and Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931130
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-YJ938-2633
|Filename:
|DOD_110453571
|Length:
|00:06:08
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Iowa infantry Soldiers conduct attack lanes at XCTC, by SSG Samantha Hircock and SSG Katharine Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
