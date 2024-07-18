B-Roll: Iowa infantry Soldiers conduct attack lanes at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with Company C, 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, Iowa Army National Guard, and Kosovo Security Force members conduct tactical attack and defensive maneuvers with simulated enemies in dense woods during an eXportable Combat Training Capability rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024. Soldiers were excited to put their skills to the test during xCTC, a large-scale realistic operation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sam Hircock and Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)