U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct ammunition transportation operations in M915A5 line-haul tractor trucks during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024, at the Blue Grass Army Depot, Richmond, Kentucky. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931128
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-OD941-4589
|Filename:
|DOD_110453546
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, US
|Hometown:
|TIFTON, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1148th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (B-Roll Package), by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
