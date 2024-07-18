Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1148th Transportation Company participates in Operation Patriot Press 2024 (B-Roll Package)

    BLUE GRASS ARMY DEPOT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Fort Eisenhower-based 1148th Transportation Company, 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, conduct ammunition transportation operations in M915A5 line-haul tractor trucks during Operation Patriot Press 2024 July 13-25, 2024, at the Blue Grass Army Depot, Richmond, Kentucky. This exercise, established by the Army Materiel Command, is designed to promote readiness by providing real-world training for Army requirements and to achieve training towards Mission Essential Task requirements for Army active duty, Army Reserve, National Guard, and various other service branches. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 15:17
    National Guard
    Army Materiel Command
    Joint Munitions Center
    Operation Patriot Press
    U.S. Army
    Ammunition Readiness

