Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024

Point of view video of Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead of the U.S. Army Parachute Team in free fall and flying a parachute for a jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead)