    Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Point of view video of Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver for a parachute jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 13:22
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    Parachute
    Alaska
    Airshow
    Army
    JBER
    Arctic Thunder

