Point of view video of Sgt. 1st Class Rafael Torres, Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein, and Sgt. 1st Class Griffin Mueller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly in an advanced canopy maneuver for a parachute jump at Arctic Thunder on 19 July 2024. The parachute jump was part of the Arctic Thunder Open House Air Show on Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska.(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Krietenstein)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 13:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931125
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-id671-4945
|Filename:
|DOD_110453491
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Golden Knights jump at Arctic Thunder 2024, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.