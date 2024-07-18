Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, receive a convoy briefing and drive High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Medium Tactical Vehicles, and Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks along a roadway and react to simulated enemy rifle fire and improvised explosive devices during a convoy training exercise as part of an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 15:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931124
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-JI511-3801
|Filename:
|DOD_110453436
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: Iowa National Guard train in convoy operations at XCTC, by SSG Roman Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
