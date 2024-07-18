Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, receive a convoy briefing and drive High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, Medium Tactical Vehicles, and Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks along a roadway and react to simulated enemy rifle fire and improvised explosive devices during a convoy training exercise as part of an eXportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 15:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931124
    VIRIN: 240719-A-JI511-3801
    Filename: DOD_110453436
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    This work, B-Roll: Iowa National Guard train in convoy operations at XCTC, by SSG Roman Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    194 Field Artillery Regiment
    Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT)
    XCTC 2024
    High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV)
    Medium Tactical Vehicle (FMTV)

