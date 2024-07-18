Nijmegen March 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from all around the world come together in Nijmegen for The Walk of the World on July 16, 2024, Netherlands. Crowds gathered to cheer on Soldiers and interact with participants of the march along the route.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)