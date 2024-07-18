Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nijmegen March 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NIJMEGEN, NETHERLANDS

    07.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers from all around the world come together in Nijmegen for The Walk of the World on July 16, 2024, Netherlands. Crowds gathered to cheer on Soldiers and interact with participants of the march along the route.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 931123
    VIRIN: 240720-A-GG601-1784
    Filename: DOD_110453282
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: NIJMEGEN, NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nijmegen March 2024, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    STRONGER TOGETHER
    VCORPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download