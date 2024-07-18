Soldiers from all around the world come together in Nijmegen for The Walk of the World on July 16, 2024, Netherlands. Crowds gathered to cheer on Soldiers and interact with participants of the march along the route.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 10:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|931123
|VIRIN:
|240720-A-GG601-1784
|Filename:
|DOD_110453282
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|NIJMEGEN, NL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Nijmegen March 2024, by SSG Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.