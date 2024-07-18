Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers train loading practice ammunition pods into HIMARS: B-ROLL

    JAPAN

    07.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, train loading practice ammunition pods into a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Orient Shield 24, Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: JP

    japan
    orient shield
    indo pacific
    OS24

