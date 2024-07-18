U.S. Soldiers train loading practice ammunition pods into HIMARS: B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, train loading practice ammunition pods into a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Orient Shield 24, Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)