U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery 5-3 Long Range Fires Battalion, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, train loading practice ammunition pods into a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Orient Shield 24, Yausubetsu Training Area, Japan, July 20, 2024. Known as the largest bilateral field training exercise between the U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Orient Shield 24 continues to strengthen a long-standing partnership and remains essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931122
|VIRIN:
|240720-F-WN543-4120
|Filename:
|DOD_110453102
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Soldiers train loading practice ammunition pods into HIMARS: B-ROLL, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
