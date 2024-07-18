FLNG Soldiers Conduct Multi-Unit Air Movement at XCTC

Florida Army National Guard (FLANG) Soldiers from 1-111th Aviation Regiment utilized a UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook to transport FLANG Soldiers from 2-124th Infantry Battalion during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 19, 2024. XCTC allows FLANG Soldiers to participate in force-on-force readiness training events to prepare for deployment.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931118
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-CV219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110453019
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
