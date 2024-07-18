Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG Soldiers Practice Humvee Assaults at XCTC

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLANG) Soldiers from Delta Company, 2-124th Infantry Regiment, practice coordinated Humvee assaults during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 18, 2024. This training consisted of two Humvees advancing in tandem to designated offensive and defensive positions while identifying potential targets, reacting to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, and securing forward objectives.

    XCTC allows FLANG Soldiers to participate in force-on-force readiness training events to prepare for deployment.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931115
    VIRIN: 240718-Z-CV219-1002
    Filename: DOD_110452926
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    Florida Army National Guard
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    FLNG XCTC
    FL XCTC 2024
    Camp Shelby XCTC

