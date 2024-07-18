FLNG Soldiers Practice Humvee Assaults at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLANG) Soldiers from Delta Company, 2-124th Infantry Regiment, practice coordinated Humvee assaults during Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, July 18, 2024. This training consisted of two Humvees advancing in tandem to designated offensive and defensive positions while identifying potential targets, reacting to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, and securing forward objectives.



XCTC allows FLANG Soldiers to participate in force-on-force readiness training events to prepare for deployment.