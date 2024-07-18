Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Airman Raina Dale 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 at JBER, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The event features multiple performers, including the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931114
    VIRIN: 240719-F-LX394-1001
    Filename: DOD_110452921
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    arcticthunder
    Arctic Thunder Open House 2024
    ATOH 2024
    Arctic Thunder 24

