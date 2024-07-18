Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson hosts Arctic Thunder Open House 2024 at JBER, Alaska, July 19, 2024. The event features multiple performers, including the JBER Joint Forces Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the Pacific Air Forces C-17 Demonstration Team, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Raina Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 23:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|931114
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-LX394-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452921
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Thunder Open House 2024, by Amn Raina Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.