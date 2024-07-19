Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: July 19, 2024

    JAPAN

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: Orient Shield 24 kicks off across several locations within Japan. U.S. Army Forces Japan commanding general, Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, gives his opening remarks during the opening ceremony at Aibano Training Area.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 931113
    VIRIN: 240719-F-WN543-3956
    Filename: DOD_110452884
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    japan
    pacific
    orient shield
    pacific news
    OS24

