Pacific News: July 19, 2024

On this Pacific News: Orient Shield 24 kicks off across several locations within Japan. U.S. Army Forces Japan commanding general, Maj. Gen. Dave Womack, gives his opening remarks during the opening ceremony at Aibano Training Area.
|07.19.2024
|07.19.2024 23:19
|Newscasts
|931113
|240719-F-WN543-3956
|DOD_110452884
|00:02:00
|JP
|0
|0
