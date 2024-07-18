Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Orient Shield 24: U.S. and Japan host cultural day sports exchange

    JAPAN

    07.17.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members host a cultural day sports exchange in preparation for Orient Shield 24, at Aibano Training Area, Japan. These events included a basketball game, a soccer game, a softball game and a calligraphy course. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

    Japan
    U.S.
    Orient Shield
    Indo-Pacific
    OS24

