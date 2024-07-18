Orient Shield 24: U.S. and Japan host cultural day sports exchange

U.S. Army Soldiers and Japan Ground Self Defense Force members host a cultural day sports exchange in preparation for Orient Shield 24, at Aibano Training Area, Japan. These events included a basketball game, a soccer game, a softball game and a calligraphy course. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 23:17
