Capt. Nicole Van De Voorde with the Oregon National Guard Medical Command speaks in an interview at Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire training, and sustainment operations that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2024 22:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|931111
|VIRIN:
|240719-Z-EJ376-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110452839
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Nicole Van De Voorde MEDCOM SOP Package, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.