Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Emmanual Rosales MEDCOM SOP Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Video by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Emmanuel Rosales with the Oregon National Guard Medical Command speaks in an interview at Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19, 2024. The JRTC goal is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire training, and sustainment operations that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 22:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 931110
    VIRIN: 241907-Z-EJ376-3001
    Filename: DOD_110452837
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Emmanual Rosales MEDCOM SOP Package, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Oregon
    JRTC
    MEDCOM
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download