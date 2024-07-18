Medical Operations in the JASR during JRTC 24-09

Oregon Medical command soldiers conduct medical duties in support of this year's Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) cycle at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on July 19, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that helps sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.
|07.18.2024
|07.19.2024 21:54
|B-Roll
|931106
|241907-Z-EJ376-2001
|DOD_110452789
|00:03:26
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|0
|0
