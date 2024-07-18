B-Roll: Iowa National Guard conduct air assault exercise at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct an air assault exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 18, 2024. Approximately 5,000 Soldiers from eight states are participating in this large scale, realistic training exercise, showcasing their skills and dedication to safety. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)