Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Iowa National Guard conduct air assault exercise at XCTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keith Allen and Staff Sgt. Roman Gamble

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to Company C, 1st Battalion, 168th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, conduct an air assault exercise during an eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) rotation at Camp Ripley, Minn., on July 18, 2024. Approximately 5,000 Soldiers from eight states are participating in this large scale, realistic training exercise, showcasing their skills and dedication to safety. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.20.2024 11:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931105
    VIRIN: 240719-A-JI511-8543
    Filename: DOD_110452775
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MINNESOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Iowa National Guard conduct air assault exercise at XCTC, by SGT Keith Allen and SSG Roman Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Infantry
    UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter
    Air Assault B Roll
    XCTC 2024
    1-168 Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download