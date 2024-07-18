Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC 24-09 BRoll Package

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Spc. Frank Ritchey 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from various units conduct training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 07.19.2024 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 931102
    VIRIN: 240719-Z-EJ376-1001
    Filename: DOD_110452622
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC 24-09 BRoll Package, by SPC Frank Ritchey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Artillery
    ORARNG
    JRTC 24-09
    41 IN

