JRTC 24-09 BRoll Package

Soldiers from various units conduct training at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana on July 19, 2024. The goal of JRTC is to create realistic environments that help prepare units for complex operations. Training exercises include medical evacuations of wounded soldiers, weapon live-fire trainings, and sustainment operations that help sharpen skills and maintains unit readiness. It has been over 26 years since the 41st Infantry Battalion has trained at JRTC.